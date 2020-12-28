NFC East, AFC South are last two divisions to be decided

Getty Images

Six divisions have already been clinched heading into Week 17, with two to go: The NFC East and AFC South.

The winner of the NFC East won’t be determined until the 256th and final game of the season on Sunday Night Football: If Washington beats Philadelphia on Sunday night, Washington wins the NFC East. But if Washington loses, the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game on Sunday afternoon wins the NFC East.

(If there are ties it gets complicated: If the Giants and Cowboys tie, the Cowboys would win the NFC East with a Washington loss. If Washington and Philadelphia tie, Washington wins the division if the Giants win or the Giants and Cowboys also tie, while Dallas wins the division if Dallas wins and Washington and Philadelphia tie. If both games end up tied, Washington wins the division.)

The winner of the AFC South comes down to the Titans and Colts. If the Titans win or the Colts lose, the Titans win the AFC South. If the Titans lose or tie and the Colts win, the Colts win the AFC South. (If both teams tie the Titans win the division.)

The Chiefs have won the AFC West, the Steelers have won the AFC North, the Bills have won the AFC East, the Packers have won the NFC North, the Saints have won the NFC South and the Seahawks have won the NFC West.