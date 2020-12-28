Packers lead, Saints and Seahawks still alive, for NFC home-field advantage

Getty Images

The Packers lead in the race for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, but the race will come down to Week 17.

The race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC will be determined on Sunday among the Packers, Saints and Seahawks, all of whom kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The simple part is the Packers have the best record in the NFC at 12-3, so if they beat the Bears on Sunday, they clinch home-field advantage.

But if the Packers lose to the Bears, the 11-4 Saints and 11-4 Seahawks still have a chance. The Saints would win a three-way tie, so a Packers loss combined with a Saints win and a Seahawks win would give home-field advantage to the Saints.

The Seahawks would win a two-way tie with the Packers, so a Seahawks win, a Packers loss and a Saints loss would give home-field advantage to the Seahawks.

If the Packers, Saints and Seahawks all lose, the Packers get home-field advantage.

The good news for NFL fans is that none of the top teams in the NFC has clinched its playoff seed, so we should expect the best teams to be playing all their starters in Week 17.