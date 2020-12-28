Panthers place Trent Scott on injured reserve

USA Today Sports

The Panthers could be particularly thin on the offensive line for their season finale against the Saints.

Carolina placed Trent Scott on injured reserve with his shoulder injury on Monday. Scott started the last two games for Carolina, with Russell Okung unavailable due to a calf injury. Michael Schofield played left tackle for Scott in the win over Washington.

The Panthers’ other backup options at left tackle, Greg Little and Dennis Daley, are already on injured reserve.

Carolina signed practice squad offensive lineman Matt Kaskey to take Scott’s spot on the 53-man roster.