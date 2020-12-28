Panthers reduce capacity for Sunday’s game, allow only friends, family

Getty Images

The Panthers have adjusted their stadium capacity for Sunday’s final home game. The Panthers will allow only 1,500 fans into Bank of America Stadium to watch their game against the Saints.

Those 1,500 tickets are reserved for families and friends of the two teams, though the team will open some private suites.

The team said the decision was made in collaboration with local government and public health officials.

“This decision was made as a result of ongoing conversation with local government and public health officials and a review of the latest COVID-19 data and guidance,” Mark Hart, Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “As we have done throughout this season, we look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable game-day experience for all those in attendance.”

Bank of America Stadium seats 75,412.

The Panthers did not have fans attend their first home game. They averaged 5,454 fans per game for the six games they allowed fans, with a season-high 5,815 fans for the Nov. 15 game against the Bucs.

Fourteen teams have had no fans this season, while the Cowboys lead the league with an average attendance of 27,377.