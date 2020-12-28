Ravens accept $250,000 fine for COVID-19 protocol violations

Getty Images

The NFL fined the Ravens $250,000 on Saturday for the COVID-19 outbreak last month that wreaked havoc with the league’s schedule.

The Ravens, though, didn’t lose a draft pick.

That’s likely why they didn’t quibble over the punishment.

“We respect the league’s process and the discipline process,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We accept the discipline.”

The Ravens suspended strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders for not reporting symptoms and not consistently wearing a mask or tracking device. Saunders’ suspension, though, reportedly has ended.

The penalty for the Ravens is one of the lighter penalties imposed by the the NFL this season for COVID-19 protocol violations. Among the punishments the league has handed down, it fined the Titans $350,000, docked the Raiders a sixth-round draft pick and the Saints a seventh-round draft pick.