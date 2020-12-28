Report: Bills won’t activate John Brown for Monday night’s game

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Brown has missed the last four games for the Bills and his absence from the lineup will stretch to five games on Monday night.

Brown was designated for return from injured reserve last week and resumed practicing with the team for the first time since injuring his ankle. He was not activated for the Week 14 win over the Broncos and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that he will remain on injured reserve for Monday night’s game against the Patriots

Brown has played in eight games this season. He has 29 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Cole Beasley, Isaiah McKenzie, and Andre Roberts are the wideouts on the 53-man roster in Buffalo.