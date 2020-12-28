Report: Darrell Henderson believed to have high-ankle sprain

Getty Images

Rams running back Darrell Henderson left Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Seahawks with an ankle injury and he’s reportedly at risk of missing next Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Henderson is believed to have a high-ankle sprain and is having tests on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. If the diagnosis is confirmed, the Rams will likely have to play without Henderson in Week 17.

That could leave the Rams short two running backs as they try to make their way into the playoffs. Cam Akers did not play against the Seahawks due to an ankle injury of his own.

The Rams, who have lost two straight games, will be in the playoffs with a win or a Bears loss to the Packers.