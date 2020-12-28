Report: Jakeem Grant out this week with high-ankle sprain

Getty Images

The Dolphins will reportedly be without one of their top wideouts for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver and kick returner Jakeem Grant suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday’s win over the Raiders. The injury is expected to keep him out this week and Grant could go on injured reserve, which would mean he’d miss the team’s potential playoff opener as well.

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot by beating Buffalo. A loss by the Colts, Ravens, or Browns would also allow the Dolphins to advance to the postseason.

Grant has 36 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. He also averages 11.4 yards per punt return and returned one punt for a score earlier this season.