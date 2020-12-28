Report: Jared Goff can hold off on thumb surgery until after season

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff remained in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks after breaking and dislocating his right thumb, but there’s a question about whether he’ll be able to play against the Cardinals in Week 17.

Surgery reportedly won’t be an obstacle to getting on the field. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Goff will be able to hold off on any operation until after the season.

Rapoport adds that more tests are coming on Goff’s thumb on Monday and that the quarterback is “adamant” about trying to play this week. John Wolford, who has never appeared in an NFL game, would be next in line on the depth chart.

The Rams will make the playoffs with a win over the Cardinals or a Bears loss to the Packers.