Report: Sammy Watkins’ calf injury is not significant

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins left Sunday’s victory over the Falcons in the fourth quarter. He played 51 of 67 offensive snaps.

The Chiefs won’t have Watkins in Week 17, which isn’t a big deal since they already have wrapped up the top seed in the AFC and plan to rest some starters anyway.

Watkins injured his calf, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that further testing Monday delivered good news.

“The belief is he did not suffer a major injury, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “He’ll likely rest next week, then have the bye. Good chance he’s back by that point.”

Watkins had two receptions for 14 yards Sunday. He also threw an interception on a trick play in the first half.

For the season, Watkins has 37 catches for 421 yards with two touchdowns.