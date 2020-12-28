Report: Washington expects Alex Smith to start on Sunday night

Getty Images

With Washington effectively playing a playoff game on Sunday night, quarterback Alex Smith should be back.

The Washington Football Team believes Smith will be back on Sunday night against the Eagles after missing the last two weeks with a calf injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s very good news for the Football Team, as they’re 4-1 in games Smith starts this season, 1-5 in games started by Dwayne Haskins and 1-3 in games started by Kyle Allen.

It’s unclear who would be the next man up if Smith can’t start or can’t finish the game. Haskins started yesterday against the Panthers, but he was benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke, who would seem likely to move ahead of Haskins on the depth chart this week.

If Washington beats the Eagles on Sunday night, then Washington wins the NFC East and hosts a playoff game. If Washington loses, the winner of Sunday afternoon’s Cowboys-Giants game wins the NFC East.