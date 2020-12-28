Romeo Crennel: If Deshaun Watson is OK, I think we should play him

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson received trainer assistance after his arm got hit when he was strip sacked late in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati.

But Watson was back on the field for the final two plays of the contest and said after the game he planned to play in Week 17.

On Monday, interim head coach Romeo Crennel echoed that stance.

“I haven’t talked to medical people yet. If he’s OK, I think we should play him,” Crennel said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Every time you’re on a football field, there’s a chance you could get hurt.”

Crennel reiterated that the initial diagnosis for Watson was not serious.

The Texans are 4-11 and play the 10-5 Titans in Week 17.