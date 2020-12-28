Saints place Kwon Alexander on IR

Posted by Charean Williams on December 28, 2020, 7:35 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Linebacker Kwon Alexander tore his Achilles on Friday. The Saints placed Alexander on injured reserve Monday, according to the NFL’s daily transactions report.

Alexander injured his Achilles on a non-contact play.

He joined the Saints in a midseason trade with the 49ers. Alexander had 27 tackles, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in seven games with the team.

“He’s been outstanding for us,” Saints coach Sean Payton said, via Amie Just of The Times-Picayune. “He’s been contagious relative to the way he approaches each practice. He’s one of those guys who enjoys the grind, and he’s great having around. He’s a really good football player as well.”

Alexander had 30 tackles and a forced fumble for the 49ers before the trade.

Alexander is signed for two more years but has no more guaranteed money on his deal.