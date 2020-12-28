Seahawks waive Damon Harrison

Getty Images

The expected has now come to pass, as the Seahawks have officially waived defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison.

Harrison asked for his release after Seattle was planning to deactivate him for Sunday’s game against the Rams. He made his desire to become a free agent publicly clear with a series of tweets on Sunday.

On Monday, Harrison expressed his gratitude to the Seahawks before addressing his future.

“I want to thank my teammates and the Seahawks for allowing me to be a small part in the 2020 season. Wish it didn’t have to end but it’s time for us both to move on. All love 12s,” Harrison wrote. “What’s next for me? I’m not sure, I have to make sure my family is good before I do anything. They are my 1st priority. I’d like to keep playing but with Covid and other logistics it’s tough to just pack up and immediately leave. I’ll keep y’all posted!”

Harrison added in a later post that he just wants to be on the field.

“I just want to play…period. Don’t care about stats, snaps, etc. I’m a football player and I just want to play. There’s no bad blood at all. I understand the business side,” Harrison wrote.

Harrison appeared in six games for Seattle this season. He registered nine total tackles and a forced fumble.