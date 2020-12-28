Sean Payton believed Alvin Kamara would be better than Christian McCaffrey

In 2017, the Saints didn’t get a chance to draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the tenth overall selection. They would have. The Saints also didn’t get a chance to draft running back Christian McCaffrey, the eighth pick.

They wouldn’t have.

Saints coach Sean Payton tells Peter King for his latest Football Morning in America column that Payton had extreme faith in running back Alvin Kamara, whom the Saints would acquire in round three.

Payton explained to King that Payton told his scouts to quit looking at the Internet, which had become smitten with McCaffrey.

“I told ‘em, ‘Kamara’s going to be a better player than McCaffrey,'” Payton said.

King breaks down the respective performances of the two players. Due to McCaffrey’s various injuries this season, Kamara has played nine additional games. Kamara has 998 total touches in 60 games, and McCaffrey has 1,002 in 51 games. Kamara averages 6.18 yards per touch, and he has scored 58 touchdowns. McCaffrey has averaged 5.81 yards per touch, with 45 touchdowns.

McCaffrey averages 19.64 touches per game. Kamara gets 16.6. The added workload — which works out to nearly 50 more touches per year — puts McCaffrey at greater risk of injury. Payton always has used multiple tailbacks; it would be interesting to see how McCaffrey would do in the New Orleans offense, and how Kamara would do in Carolina.

Still, the numbers are close enough to show that, based on the initial draft-pick investment and the different between McCaffrey’s second contract and Kamara’s, it made much more sense to wait for Kamara than to pounce on McCaffrey.

  1. Sean Payton is one of the more arrogant and immature coaches in the league but it goes under the radar because he has had some really good teams.

  2. I have seen 2 RBs in all my life that after I saw them in college I thought they are worth a top 10 pick. Those RBs are Barry Sanders and Adrian Peterson. The position is too easily replaceable and too short of a life span to burn top picks on it.

  3. Apples to oranges comparison… if Kamara was used as heavily as McCaffery he’d already be done. McCaffery, IMHO, is the MUCH better back when healthy, will have a significantly shorter career unfortunately.

  4. I think Kamara may benefit from having a better team around him. We’ve all witnessed his production dip with Breese out and if he has to become the main focus of the offense that the opposing team can key upon.

  5. Say what you want about Sean Payton but in terms of talent evaluation he’s one of the top 2 or 3 head coaches in the league and has been for a long time.

  7. Based on where Mccaffrey was drafted compared to Kamara, it is easy to see what Payton is saying. Both players are top 5 at their position, but the Saints didn’t have to use a high draft capital and overall, Kamara will also cost the Saints less than Mccaffrey would have on their initial deal.

    I personally like Kamara better but both players are good and unless an injury happens, the Saints got the better of the deal.

