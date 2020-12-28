Terry McLaurin in a walking boot

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team doesn’t know who will be at quarterback against the Eagles when they try to win the NFC East in Week 17 and they may not have their top wide receiver available to catch passes.

Terry McLaurin did not play in Week 16 due to an ankle injury and head coach Ron Rivera’s Monday update on his condition wasn’t particularly optimistic about his availability for the regular season finale.

Rivera said, via the Washington Post, that McLaurin is in a walking boot to protect a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 15 against the Seahawks. Those injuries often keep players out for multiple weeks, but Washington isn’t closing the door on McLaurin at this point.

The hope is that he will be able to practice outside because the team doesn’t want him to work on the turf field because of his ankle. If he’s able to do that without further difficulty, the door to playing against Philly will likely be open.