Texans sign Damion Ratley, cut C.J. Prosise

The Texans signed receiver Damion Ratley from their practice squad Monday. They made room for Ratley by cutting running back C.J. Prosise.

Prosise rushed for 19 yards on 10 carries and caught five passes for 18 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season. He last played in Week 14.

The Giants released Ratley on Oct. 14, and he signed to the Texans’ practice squad six days later.

Ratley, 25, has 29 career catches for 407 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns made him a sixth-round choice in 2018 out of Texas A&M. Cleveland waived him Sept. 5, and the Giants claimed him.

He played five games for the Giants this season.