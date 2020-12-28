Titans place Stephen Gostkowski on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.

It’s currently unknown whether Gostkowski tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has.

Gostkowski got off to a rough start with the Titans, but has been perfect on his six field goals and 21 extra points over the past six games. Overall, Gostkowski is 18-of-26 on field goals and hit 46-of-48 extra points in 2020.

Tennessee does have kicker Sam Sloman on its practice squad. Sloman began the year with the Rams, but L.A. cut him after seven games. Sloman was 8-of-11 on field goals, 18-of-21 on extra points, and sent 59.5 percent of his kicks for touchbacks.