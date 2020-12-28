Vic Fangio: Bradley Chubb’s Week 17 availability is up in the air

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was unable to play Sunday’s game against the Chargers with his ankle injury. While Chubb was initially questionable, he was downgraded to out.

HIs status remains murky for the season finale against the Raiders.

“We’re hopeful, we’ll see how he progresses during the week,” head coach Vic Fangio said Monday, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “It’s definitely up in the air.”

Chubb was named a Pro Bowler for the first time last week. He’s registered 7.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in 2020.

The Broncos will host the Raiders in Week 17 for a game with no postseason implications. Because of that, it may be prudent for Denver to shut Chubb down.