Washington cuts Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins‘ tenure in Washington is over.

Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2019, Haskins has been released today, according to NFL Network.

The move comes after the latest lousy performance in a string of them from Haskins, who was once viewed as Washington’s future franchise quarterback but quickly proved himself not to be up to the task, either on the field or off.

Washington coach Ron Rivera wasn’t involved in drafting Haskins and was clearly never sold on him, and this year Haskins was demoted to third string, first behind Kyle Allen and then behind Alex Smith. On Sunday and in the postseason, Washington plans to start Alex Smith, with Taylor Heinicke backing him up.

Haskins will now be available on waivers to any team that wants him. If there’s another team out there that had a first-round grade on Haskins in next year’s draft, perhaps he’ll get claimed off waivers. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the rest of the NFL is as low on Haskins as Rivera is.