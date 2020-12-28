Win and in the playoffs for Browns, Dolphins, and Ravens in Week 17

Getty Images

The NFL has released the final playoff scenarios of the 2020 regular season and they’re pretty straightforward in both conferences.

The Browns, Dolphins and Ravens will be the AFC’s three Wild Card teams if they win their 1 p.m. ET games in Week 17. The Ravens will also get in with a loss by the Browns or Colts and the Dolphins would advance with losses by the Browns, Ravens or Colts.

If Cleveland loses to Pittsburgh, they would still advance with a Colts loss or a Titans loss combined with wins by the Dolphins and Ravens.

The Colts need a win and a loss by any of those three teams to win the Wild Card. They would wind up as the AFC South champions with a win and a Titans loss. The Titans win the division with a win and would still make the playoffs with losses by the Ravens or Dolphins.

In the NFC, there are three playoff berths available. Washington will win the NFC East if they beat the Eagles. If they lose, the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game will host a playoff game.

Chicago will go to the playoffs with a win or a loss by the Cardinals. If the Bears win, the loser of the Rams-Cardinals game will miss the playoffs. If the Bears lose, the Cardinals and Rams will both advance as long as the Cardinals beat the Rams.

The top seed in the conference also remains in play. The Packers will get it by beating the Bears or if the Seahawks lose to the 49ers. The Saints will get it if they and Seattle win while Green Bay loses and the Seahawks will be No. 1 with a win and losses by the other two division champions.