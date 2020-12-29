A bettor lost $700,000 on the Patriots last night

USA TODAY Sports

Simms and I saw a big win by the Bills over the Patriots coming. But we didn’t put our money where out mouths are.

Someone out there disagreed with us, and that person put money on it. A lot of money.

Via the Buffalo News, a BetMGM customer put $500,000 on the Patriots plus seven, and another $200,000 on the Patriots to win straight up, at +270 odds. A New England win would have resulted in a $1.04 million payout. The 38-9 Buffalo victory resulted in the bettor losing it all.

700 big ones. Gone for good. Surely, the person who placed the bet has plenty more where that came from. Regardless, there’s now $700,000 less than there was before last night.