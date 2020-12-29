Bill Belichick doesn’t say whether Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham will start Week 17

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has repeatedly shot down questions about whether he would bench Cam Newton for Jarrett Stidham, and after pulling Newton for Stidham during Monday night’s loss to the Bills, Belichick didn’t have any answers about next week.

“Game was over about 10, 15 minutes ago,” Belichick said when asked about Newton and Stidham after the game, via the Providence Journal. “Haven’t made any plans for next week obviously being it’s 15 minutes old.”

On Monday night neither quarterback played well. Newton was benched after going 5-of-10 for 34 yards, and Stidham came in and went 4-of-11 for 44 yards. The Patriots lost 38-9.

Stidham said he would like to start the Patriots’ Week 17 game against the Jets but will prepare himself the same way regardless.

“I think everybody in the game of football wants to be playing every single week. Yeah, I would absolutely love to have that opportunity [to start], but that’s not in my control,” Stidham said. “I’m not going to focus on it. It’s not going to change the way I prepare. I prepare like I’m the starter even going back to last year. That’s how I’ve always prepared each and every week. That’s not going to change my mindset and I’m going to keep grinding and get better next week.”

Asked if he thinks he’s done a good job, Newton said, “That’s not for me to answer.”

The Patriots have few answers as they end their worst season in many years.