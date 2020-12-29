Bill Belichick: I would imagine Cam Newton starts in Week 17; we’ll see

Getty Images

It sounds like the Patriots won’t be making a change at quarterback.

Cam Newton has started 14 of New England’s 15 games this season, missing one while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t definitive when asked during a Tuesday interview on WEEI if Newton would start the season finale against the Jets, but came pretty close.

“I would imagine [that he’ll start],” Belichick said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “We’re going through that now. We’ll see.”

Belichick also said he thought Newton “did what we asked him to do” during Monday’s loss to the Bills.

Newton was again benched for Jarrett Stidham in the second half of that game. Newton finished just 5-of-10 passing for 34 yards, getting sacked twice. He also had four carries for 24 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Overall this season, Newton has 2,415 yards passing with five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s amassed 513 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Stidham was 4-of-11 for 44 yards in relief. He was also sacked once.

In the same interview, Belichick noted there’s some truth to the theory that New England wouldn’t find out anything the club doesn’t already know by starting Stidham in Week 17. Still, Belichick said Stidham will get an opportunity to prepare and play at some point.

“Whatever that point is, I don’t know,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN.

It sure seems like it won’t be in the 2020 season.