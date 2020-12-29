Bill Belichick won’t say whether he dismissed Josh Allen as an MVP candidate

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2020, 11:01 AM EST
New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills
Patriots coach Bill Belichick likely will be dealing with Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the rest of Belichick’s career in New England. And every time the two teams prepare to play each other, Allen will now have an extra boost of motivation.

During last night’s broadcast, ESPN’s Brian Griese said at least twice that Belichick isn’t on board with the concept of Allen as an MVP candidate.

“Talking with him this week, he didn’t buy into the Josh Allen craze,” Griese said during the pregame show, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “He said, ‘You know what? We actually played pretty good defense against Josh Allen when we played in November.'”

Said Griese just before the start of the second half, after discussion of Allen’s less impressive numbers during the first Patriots-Bills game of the season, “That’s part of the reason why Bill Belichick told us this week he wasn’t buying into the Josh Allen MVP craze, because he didn’t see it in that first game. He said, ‘We took care of him in that game,’ but tonight’s been a different story.”

After the game, reporters asked Belichick about his production-meeting exchange with the ESPN crew.

“Yeah, I don’t know what they said,” Belichick said. “I’m on the record on that.”

That last part seems to be a nod to the reality that most of the things said in NFL production meetings are treated as off the record. Surely, if Belichick were conveying the notion that he’s not fully on board the Josh Allen bandwagon during a production meeting, Belichick wouldn’t want that shared with the rest of the world.

“They did say you said that you weren’t buying into the Josh Allen MVP craze a couple times,” a reporter said in response. “Is that a fair interpretation of what you said to them?”

“I said multiple times that Josh Allen is a good football player, he’s played well, and he’s having a good year,” Belichick said.

Allen is having a great year, punctuated by last night’s 27-for-36 performance, which generated 320 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. For the season, he has completed 69.1 percent of his throws (so much for accuracy issues), 4,320 yards, 7.9 yards per attempt, 34 touchdown passes, nine interceptions, and a passer rating of 106.4.

And now the Patriots, after years of consistently manhandling the Bills, may be settling into a very different reality. Especially if Allen will consistently be reminded of Belichick’s opinion as every future Patriots game approaches.

Then again, Allen won’t need much motivation when facing the Patriots.

“I know this game,” Allen said regarding their division rivalry with New England. “It, if they didn’t want to admit it, it meant a lot to both sides and there’s a lot of pride on the line.”

The Bills left with all the pride and everything else in dishing out a 38-9 defeat to the Patriot. Allen and the Bills will relish the chance to keep doing that, twice per year for as many years as they can.

11 responses to “Bill Belichick won’t say whether he dismissed Josh Allen as an MVP candidate

  1. Let’s actually see if he can keep this up. It’s one season. I recall Joe Flacco was an MVP candidate one season as well. Let’s calm down.

  2. Not the MVP, hadn’t even considered that anyone else was thinking of him that way until I saw this article. But he is having a good year.

  3. I don’t know if he’s worthy of NFL MVP but he’s certainly been the Bills MVP. Maybe he and Diggs should share it. I thought all along, in spite of the concerns about playing at Wyoming and his accuracy, that he’d be the best QB in that draft class (Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, Allen and Jackson). Speaking of Jackson, he was voted MVP last year but because of his running ability and not his arm. If he could win the MVP award then I don’t know why Allen shouldn’t be considered for it.

  4. The Hoodie has been exposed for what he truly is …a 1 trick pony….and that pony now resides in Tampa Bay…

  6. I actually agree with him. What Allen is doing is pretty much what Wentz did a few years ago when the Eagles were stacked at every position. The Bills are stacked. Imo, they have the best roster in football top to bottom. They weren’t showing it early in the year because their defense was mediocre, but they’ve looked like what I expected them to be the last couple of months. You could name him MVP, but I think other players are carrying much more of the load for their teams.

  7. Look at the numbers. People outside of Buffalo please do more than relying on old narratives. The rushing, the passing. The leading. All of it make Josh Allen the best choice for this year’s MVP. Just be fair about this and not jaded cynics who dont want to accept a new reality.

  8. Damn it’s nice to see Buffalo take it to the Pats. I’m not even a fan, KC will most likely play them down the road, but I don’t even care, watching that was great.

  9. Allen being compared to Mahomes, Rodgers or even RWilson? Happy for Bills fans they finally have a contender but, NO.

  10. There’s literally no way you can look at his number and when comparing them to mahomes and Rodgers not say he’s a candidate.
    I see people talking about “1 year “ blah, blah, blah…. you know the mvp is for just that 1 year right?

    I’m not saying he should get it over Rodgers but to say he’s not in the conversation? You either don’t know a great season whe ln you see one, or your bias is obvious against the bills or Allen.

    He’s having a a better season than anyone ever did in Ne not named brady.

    He’s in the top 3 for qbs this year in the entire league. These are facts.

