Brandon Bolden will return to Patriots in 2021

Getty Images

The Patriots had eight players opt out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. One of them, running back Brandon Bolden, said he plans to resume his career by returning to the Patriots in 2021.

“For everyone asking,” Bolden wrote on social media, “s— yea I’ll be back.”

Bolden signed with the Patriots in 2012 as an undrafted and has spent seven of his eight seasons with the Patriots. He played with the Dolphins in 2018.

Bolden scored a career-high four touchdowns last season.

The Patriots also had offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, tight end Matt LaCosse, fullback Dan Vitale, receiver Marqise Lee and offensive guard Najee Toran opt out of this season.