The Steelers’ decision to rest Ben Roethlisberger and other key starters on Sunday against the Browns is great news in Cleveland. Not so much in Baltimore, Indianapolis and Miami.

With the Browns, Ravens, Colts and Dolphins all competing in the AFC wild card race, a win for the Browns hurts the Ravens, Colts and Dolphins. (The Titans may also end up with a wild card berth, but their path to the playoffs is highly unlikely to be affected by the Browns-Steelers game.)

The Ravens automatically get into the playoffs if the Browns lose to the Steelers. But given that the Browns are unlikely to lose to the Steelers’ backups, the Ravens will need another path to the postseason. The good news for the Ravens is, if they beat the Bengals, they’re in. Even if the Ravens lose to the Bengals, they also get into the playoffs if the Dolphins lose. So they have multiple paths to the playoffs even if the Browns beat the Steelers’ backups.

The Colts win the AFC South if they beat the Jaguars and the Titans lose, but the Titans are favored to beat the Texans, so Tennessee is favored to take the AFC South. The Colts are more likely to be in the wild card race, where they need to win and get help in the form of one of the other three teams (Ravens, Browns, Dolphins) losing. The Browns losing is now less likely.

The Dolphins make the playoffs if they beat the Bills, or if the Browns, Ravens or Colts lose. With the Browns now less likely to lose, and the Ravens and Colts both heavily favored, the Dolphins may need to beat the Bills. The good news for the Dolphins is the Bills may rest their starters, just like the Steelers.

What it all boils down to is that all four AFC wild card contenders are favored on Sunday. If they all win, the Colts are the odd team out.

16 responses to "Browns helped by Steelers resting starters, Ravens, Colts and Dolphins hurt

  2. It is fun to watch all these scenarios unfold on Sunday. In my opinion, if you are one win away from getting into the dance and you mess that up, then you don’t belong in the playoff conversation. Like Al Davis famously said: “Just win baby!!!”

  3. Of course, the Browns just lost to the J-E-T-S which is like losing to the Steelers backups so who knows what will happen?

  4. Dont forget the ravena backups bear the steelers last year and the browns just lost to the jets… any given Sunday

  5. The Steelers offense just took the last 3 weeks off. They should play at least a half this week

  6. I’m pretty sure the Browns will still be without their WRs, and the Steelers backups are still better than the Jets starters.

  7. After what they did to the last leg of my otherwise successful parlay, I hope they lose in miserable fashion.

  8. Maybe, just maybe, this year it changes. But for so long now the only certain things in life were:

    Death, Taxes, and Browns gonna Brown.

  9. After losing to the Jets in a way only the Browns can, I firmly believe the Browns will lose to the Steelers 3rd team, let alone their 2nd team.

  11. Cleveland is the weakest 10-5 team. what good does it do Pittsburgh to get a stronger opponent in the dance. eliminating one of the stronger contenders makes sense to me.

  13. bengals4life says:
    December 29, 2020 at 2:20 pm
    I guess you missed the part where the Browns were missing all their receivers, half their O-Line, and several people in the secondary. Or I guess you missed the part where the Rams lost to the Jets the week before.

    You definitely missed the part above that mentioned the Bungles will not be part of that playoff scenario. Again.

  14. This is another product of additional playoff spots and basically relegating almost all the teams to wild card hopefuls.
    If you’ve won your division, does it really matter if you’re 2-4?

  16. If you take care of your own business, you don’t have worry about what other teams do or don’t do. I’ve said it before when the Steelers have been in the same type of situation, you don’t rely on other teams to do your winning for you. It’s just that simple.

