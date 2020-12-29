Browns place Karl Joseph on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Browns have added another player to the COVID-19 list. The team announced Tuesday night it has placed safety Karl Joseph on the reserve list.

Joseph makes nine Browns on the COVID-19 list.

Earlier in the day, tight end Harrison Bryant and safety Andrew Sendejo went on the list.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports the Browns won’t have Sendejo for Sunday’s game against the Steelers but could have Bryant and Joseph. That implies Sendejo tested positive and Bryant and Joseph were determined through contact tracing to be high-risk close contacts.

The Browns played Sunday’s game without receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge. All four, along with linebacker Jacob Phillips, will return to the team Thursday as long as they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

All four players were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday as high-risk close contacts of someone who tested positive.