Browns put Harrison Bryant, Andrew Sendejo on COVID-19 list

The Browns were shorthanded in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets because they had to put multiple players on their reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts of someone who tested positive, but they expect to have them back at work on Thursday.

There are two new additions to the list on Tuesday, however. The team announced that tight end Harrison Bryant and safety Andrew Sendejo have been placed on the reserve list.

No indication was given about whether the players went on the list for positive tests or because of close contact. The reason for the placement will determine how long the players must be out and whether they can play against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Browns will advance to the playoffs since 2002 with a win in that game. They can also get in with a Colts loss or a Titans loss that coincides with wins by the Dolphins and Ravens.