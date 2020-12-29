Buccaneers activate Ronald Jones from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers may have their starting running back for Week 17, as the club has activated Ronald Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jones has missed Tampa Bay’s last two games since going on the list on Dec. 16. Jones also is returning from a broken pinky suffered in the club’s Week 14 win over the Vikings. He had surgery to insert a pin in the finger earlier this month.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has said he plans to play Tampa Bay’s starters in the club’s Week 17 matchup with Atlanta. But at this point, it’s unclear whether Jones will be a part of it.

Jones has a career-high 900 yards rushing in 2020 with six touchdowns. He’s also registered 28 receptions for 165 yards with a touchdown.