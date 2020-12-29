Chan Gailey: Late-game playcalling different because of situation, not QBs

Getty Images

The Dolphins turned to Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s game against the Raiders and he led them to 13 points, including the game-winning field goal by Jason Sanders.

Some people noted a change in the kind of plays the Dolphins were running once Fitzpatrick entered the game. Specifically, those observations have been that the Dolphins were more aggressive than they were when Tua Tagovailoa was in the game and they’ve led to conclusions that the team doesn’t think Tagovailoa is a fit for that approach.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said that was not the case.

“It’s different because of the situation. Not because of the players,” Gailey said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Being more aggressive earlier in games would seem to be a way to avoid the need to change gears in the final minutes, especially if there’s faith in Tagovailoa’s ability to run the whole offense. Staying conservative with a playoff spot on the line this Sunday would suggest that there are at least a few misgivings on that front.