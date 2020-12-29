Cole Beasley week-to-week with leg injury

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at his Tuesday press conference that wide receiver Cole Beasley is week-to-week with a leg injury suffered against the Patriots on Monday.

Beasley went out for a pass in the fourth quarter and pulled up toward the end of his route. The wide receiver was still in the game after quarterback Matt Barkley came in to relieve Josh Allen in the blowout.

Beasley is second on the Bills in yards receiving this year with 82 receptions and 967 yards — a new career high in each category.

McDermott said Tuesday that he’s not revealing whether or not Buffalo’s starters will play in Week 17, but it stands to reason Beasley won’t be on the field to have a better chance at playing in the wild card round.