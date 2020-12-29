Colts activate Jordan Glasgow from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Colts will have linebacker Jordan Glasgow back for Week 17.

Glasgow has missed the last three games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but the team announced he has been activated on Tuesday. They also returned safety Ibraheim Campbell and defensive tackle Rob Windsor to the practice squad from the reserve list.

Glasgow’s return will have an impact on the Colts’ special teams units. He was a core member of those groups before going on the reserve list and was credited with nine tackles while playing special teams earlier this season.

The Colts will host the Jaguars on Sunday. They need a win and a loss from at least one of the Browns, Dolphins, Ravens, or Titans to advance to the playoffs.