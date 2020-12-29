Colts discussing whether they’ll be scoreboard watching during Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Colts need to win on Sunday and get a loss from one of four AFC teams if they are going to make the playoffs.

Three of those teams play at 1 p.m. ET, so they’ll know how the Browns, Dolphins, and Ravens fared before their game with the Jaguars gets underway at 4:25 p.m. The Titans will be playing the Texans at the same time and the Colts would win the AFC South if they win and Tennessee loses, but the Colts may not want anyone at Lucas Oil Stadium paying attention to what’s going on in Houston.

Colts head coach Frank Reich admited he’ll be rooting for his former team when the Bills face the Dolphins, but that “you’ve got to minimize the energy you’re using on those other games.” As a result, he’s discussed whether the scoreboard should have updates on the Tennessee game.

“Do you want players looking up there during the game scoreboard-watching, as they say?” Reich said, via WTTV. “Those are all questions that we’ll address this week.”

The Colts couldn’t take care of their business in Week 16 and that’s why beating a one-win Jaguars team isn’t enough to get them in the playoffs. That should provide plenty of motivation to focus on the task at hand regardless of the scoreboard choice in Indianapolis.