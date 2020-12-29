Dwayne Haskins passes through waivers unclaimed

Getty Images

A year and a half after he was a first-round draft pick, no one wants Dwayne Haskins. At least, not at his current contract.

Haskins, the former Washington quarterback, passed through waivers today. All 31 teams had the opportunity to claim him, and all chose not to.

That doesn’t necessarily mean there’s not a team out there willing to sign Haskins, who is now a free agent. It just means no one wants to pay him the more than $4 million guaranteed that was remaining on his rookie contract. At a lower cost, someone may sign him.

Haskins was a major disappointment in Washington, which took him 15th overall last year. But Washington was far from the only team that thought highly of Haskins heading into last year’s draft, and all it takes is one team to think it can still get something out of his undeniable talent.