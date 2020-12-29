Frank Reich: Jaguars don’t have a good record, but we have a lot of respect for them

Getty Images

The Jaguars have lost 14 consecutive games, but when you look at their record they still have one win.

That victory came over the Colts in the 2020 season opener.

It’s a big part of why even though the Jaguars have looked largely listless throughout the year and have been blown out in each of their last three games, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich isn’t sleeping on what Jacksonville could do in Week 17.

“I know they don’t have a good record, but we have a lot of respect for this team,” Reich said on Monday, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “We have not always played well against this team and they obviously beat us early.”

The Colts are 2-3 against the Jaguars since Reich took over in 2018. Overall, Indianapolis has lost five of the last seven games to Jacksonville since 2017.

As it stands, the Colts are the AFC’s No. 8 seed, which means they need help to reach the postseason even if they win on Sunday. But the playoffs won’t happen at all if Indianapolis can’t get past Jacksonville.