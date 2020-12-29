Frustrated Cam Newton sees hard work not leading to results

Getty Images

In most lines of work, it takes natural talent plus a relentless work ethic to have success. When talent combined with hard work doesn’t result in success, frustration becomes the obvious result.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who has the talent to play quarterback at a high level, made it clear after last night’s 38-9 drubbing by the Bills that he’s putting in the work. Given the result of the season, he’s frustrated.

He was asked whether an account from the ESPN broadcast claiming that Newton wakes up at 4:20 a.m., leaves the house in 10 minutes, and doesn’t got to bed until 11:30 p.m. reflect his normal schedule.

“That’s been my schedule for 90 percent of the time I’ve been here,” Newton said. “So you can kind of understand the frustration I do have when I don’t have the outcome, because I’m sacrificing so much. [You’re] talking to a person who ain’t seen his kids in three months. Obviously the contract is what it is. Submitting myself to this team is something I’ve been doing since day one. Being accessible. Yeah, it’s frustrating. It makes you mad. It makes you angry knowing that to be a trusted teammate you first have to submit to authority and submit to what the coaches are asking you to do. I feel like I have done that. I’m not in the place of blame. I’m more or less venting right now because, yeah, I’ve sacrificed so much this year. I mean, it hurts when you have the outing that you have tonight, just to go home, then start it over for a whole ‘nother week, yeah.”

This is the last week that he’ll be doing it in the 2020 season, and the final compensation for his effort will be $3.706 million, which represents less than 10 percent of the current top of the quarterback market.

He also was asked whether he’s done enough to deserve the starting job in New England for 2021.

“I don’t care about no contract,” Newton said. “I just want to win.”

Asked more specifically whether he has done a good job in what he has called a “job interview,” Newton responded, “That’s not for me to answer.”

The only answer he currently can provide relates to the frustration he’s feeling, given the struggles of the offense.

“It’s extremely frustrating, knowing what you’re capable of, having belief in yourself, it’s just not showing when it counts the most,” Newton said.

He’ll become a free agent in March, unless the Patriots sign him to a new contract before then. It will be interesting to see whether he wants to remain with New England once the dust settles on the 2020 season, and whether New England wants to bring him back. Given the current quality of the roster, especially on offense, Cam may need to go elsewhere in 2021 if his top priority is winning.