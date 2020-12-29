Get to know Chris Streveler

Getty Images

If Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray can’t play on Sunday due to a leg injury suffered against the 49ers on Saturday, the start will go not to veteran backup Brett Hundley but to Chris Streveler.

Hardly a household name in NFL circles, Streveler came to American pro football by way of Canada. By way of South Dakota. By way of Minnesota.

The 25-year-old Illinois native started his college career with the Golden Gophers, transferred to South Dakota after three years, and became the MVFC offensive player of the year in 2017.

Despite running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day workout, Streveler went undrafted. Instead of signing a deal as an undrafted free agent and competing for a roster spot, Streveler opted for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He spent two years in Winnipeg, ending his time there as part of a Grey Cup champion. He started several games in 2019 after Matt Nichols was injured. Striveler went 3-5 as a starter, before suffering an injury and missing the regular-season finale.

For the year, Striveler generated 1,564 passing yards, eight touchdown passes, and 14 interceptions. As a runner, he added 726 yards and 12 touchdowns. In a playoff win over Calgary, Striveler took 23 snaps at quarterback and threw zero passes. In the 2019 Grey Cup, he threw a touchdown pass, rushed for 30 yards, and caught one pass for 13 yards.

Released from his CFL deal, Striveler joined the Cardinals. With no preseason in 2020, the NFL has gotten no glimpse of him. Striveler’s CFL experience suggests that he’ll do plenty of running and not as much passing — and that the passing may not be among the most efficient the NFL has seen.

Some have compared him to Taysom Hill, although Streveler has a somewhat shorter stride when running the ball. Wearing No. 15 for the Cardinals, Streveler sort of looks like a tatted up Tim Tebow. Either way, there’s a chance we’ll all get a closer look at the former CFL standout come Sunday, when the Cardinals host the Rams.