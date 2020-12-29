Jared Goff most likely isn’t going anywhere

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2020, 7:22 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
In 2015, the Buccaneers and Titans held the first two picks in the draft. They made quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota the first and second overall picks, respectively.

Both had their fifth-year options exercised. Neither got second contracts. They each left via free agency after five seasons to become backups elsewhere.

In 2016, the Rams and Eagles traded up to get the first two picks in the draft. They made quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz the first and second overall picks, respectively.

Both got long-term contracts with top-of-market value after only three seasons. Their teams surely regret those decisions now, albeit for very different reasons.

Wentz had become a short-list MVP candidate in only his second season. He got his new deal after the 2018 campaign. He played well in 2019, willing the team to a playoff berth, before falling apart in 2020. Goff, in contrast, has never been among the best players in football. Even in 2018, a season that resulted in a Super Bowl berth for the Rams, Goff got zero MVP votes.

But he got a long-term deal in 2019 with a new-money value of $33.5 million per year, even though some were wondering whether the Rams should wait. As he completes the second season of that new contract, Rams fans have to be wondering whether they should have declined to extend him, kept him for five years, and then searched for a new quarterback elsewhere to run the Sean McVay offense.

Coincidentally, the Rams will now turn elsewhere at quarterback, thanks to Goff’s thumb injury. If McVay is the genius that he seems to be, he should be able to make chicken salad with John Wolford. If that happens, however, the questions will linger regarding whether it made sense to keep Goff or to move on.

That won’t be happening, given Goff’s contract. Trading Goff would trigger a cap charge of $22.2 million for the Rams in 2021, although that’s far lower than his $34.625 million cap number for next year.

The bigger challenge when trading him comes to finding his next destination. Goff has a fully-guaranteed 2021 salary in the amount of $25.325 million, a fully-guaranteed 2021 roster bonus of $2.5 million, and a fully-guaranteed 2022 roster bonus of $15.5 million. Which other team would take on that kind of financial commitment, especially when the guarantees contain no offset language?

Wentz creates a similar dilemma for the Eagles, but the Colts could end up being his destination. Also, the Eagles have a viable replacement in Jalen Hurts. The Rams have only Wolford, along with no obvious new home for Goff.

We’ll find out on Sunday whether Wolford can be the next successful Rams replacement quarterback in a line that traces back to Kurt Warner and Vince Ferragamo. Even then, it’s unlikely that Goff won’t be the Rams’ starting quarterback, at least for the next two years.

Still, the struggles of Goff and Wentz highlight the question of whether teams who find competent quarterbacks at the top of the draft should blindly extend them with big-money second contracts. The Bucs and Titans surely don’t regret passing on paying Winston and Mariota; the Rams and Eagles surely regret giving out those massive second contracts.

14 responses to “Jared Goff most likely isn’t going anywhere

  1. These NFL teams will never learn. The huge contracts given to Wentz, Goff, Garappolo, Cousins, and Derek Carr have equated into nothing. None of them are elite QB’s and none of them are worth anywhere near the money they are being paid.
    Now, their teams are stuck with them, even though they’d all like to get rid of them and start over.

  2. I know it won’t happen because of Jalen Hurts but:

    A JARED GOFF FOR CARSON WENTZ SWAP SHOULD TOTALLY HAPPEN!

    As just an NFL environmental experiment if nothing else.

    Wentz with McVay and better weapons and O line than in Philly has to work right?!?

  3. McVay is the only coach in the NFL that gets credit for playing the QB position as well.

    Goff was at least a borderline top 10 QB who appeared to be ascending after the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He has not continued on an upward trajectory.

    No, I do not agree that McVay can plug anyone into his system and make it work. Rams have not replaced Todd Gurley’s presence on the field and do not have a field stretching threat since Brandin Cooks left. Their top two offensive lineman from 2017-18 are not currently playing for them. Whitworth is injured and Saffold is in Tennessee.

    Until they add more playmakers on offense and upgrade their offensive line, McVay’s offense will not get back to where it was.

  4. Even if the Rams regret the decision, Goff still took his team to an NFC Championship and SB. There is no monetary value on that fact which is why they gave him the extension. They will keep him and the 49ers should keep Garopollo as well because these coaching “geniuses” are not going to win with anyone else unless it’s with other high pick rookies.

  5. I don’t know what either of those teams were thinking giving them those big contracts after only three years. Now it has come back to bite both of them. They are also stuck with them for at least two more years and it’s not likely any team will trade for them because of their contracts. The Colts could go and get Wentz but I can’t see them giving anything in return except for a 3rd day pick and the Eagles may have to eat some of his salary–which seems only fair since they signed him to that dumb contract. The same for Goff. These two are an example of how to cripple your team’s cap with giving young guys a ton of money who subsequently did very little to earn those contracts.

  6. The issue is Goof not McVays offense. Have you seen Jared play the last few weeks?
    Pathetic and not much to really like about this team going forward in Goff is the QB.

  9. Was that ever in question? Because of that boneheaded extension for him the Rams can’t move him for another 2 years.

  11. Flacco got paid after he won many many playoff games and finally the SB. That is somewhat palatable for the fans and the organization. He still would have got paid no matter what for all those playoff years. But guys like Goff, Carr, Wentz and Dak are unproven and have no playoff pedigree

  12. Teams need to stop paying average QBs like they are elite. If those QBs don’t like it, let them move on and become a problem for another team. You can win with a mid-tier QB if the team around him is solid, but you can’t build a good team if your mid-tier QB is eating up most of the salary cap.

  13. Offering 2nd contracts to Goff and Wentz was not a bad plan. The bad play was overpaying for them and making the contract terms too long. They were not sure things.

