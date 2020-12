Getty Images

Jets tight end Ryan Griffin missed Sunday’s game on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Jets announced they activated Griffin on Tuesday. He went on the reserve list Dec. 23.

Griffin has appeared in nine games this season and has nine catches for 86 yards.

He joined the Jets in 2019 and started 13 games, totaling 34 catches for 320 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

Griffin, originally drafted by the Texans in 2013, has 179 career catches for 1,897 yards and 12 touchdowns in 104 games.