Jim Schwartz: We’ve got to have a no-hat rule this week

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was asked to sum up how the defense performed in 2020 at a Tuesday press conference, but said that he wouldn’t answer the question with a game left on the schedule.

While the Eagles are out of playoff contention, Schwartz said he felt there was “too much at stake” to start reviewing the season at this point. The biggest thing at stake is a chance to make sure Washington doesn’t get to celebrate an NFC East title at Lincoln Financial Field.

“It might not be at stake for us as a team with a playoff berth and things like that, but we’ve got a lot of individual things that players still can accomplish,” Schwartz said. “We’ve got guys that are trying to earn their way in the league, and like I said before, we have a division opponent that’s going to come and try to celebrate on our field. We’ve got to have a no-hat rule this week. We can’t let opponents put division win hats on at the Linc. There’s a lot of pride in that, and all our focus has to be to accomplishing that this week.”

The Eagles have given up 1,039 yards in back-to-back losses that snuffed out any playoff hope over the last two weeks, so there’s plenty of reason to try and keep the focus on what’s coming rather than what’s happened in Philly.