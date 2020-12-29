Joe Judge: We’re focused on Dallas, not a hypothetical game

Getty Images

Former Giants head coach Bill Parcells was fond of saying that teams are what their record says you are, but his old team has a chance to counter that position this season.

Teams that head into the final week of the regular season with 10 losses are generally thinking about where they’ll be drafting in April, but the Giants have a chance to win the NFC East despite their dismal record.

They need to beat the Cowboys and have Washington lose to the Eagles in order for that to happen. On Monday, Giants head coach Joe Judge said that the only choice the team has is to keep their thoughts on the task in front of them.

“We’re going to keep our focus on Dallas. It’s the only thing we can control,” Judge said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We’re not focused on the playoffs. It’s a hypothetical game. At the same time, it’s human nature that they are very conscious of what’s going on around the league and it would be naïve or ignorant to pretend they are not paying attention.”

The Giants and Cowboys play at 1 p.m. on Sunday, so the team will know whether or not there’s any reason to pay attention to Sunday night’s Washington game well ahead of kickoff.