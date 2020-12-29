Josh McDaniels: Cam Newton has given us everything he’s got

Getty Images

After Monday night’s game, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton expressed some frustration that all the work he’s put in hasn’t led to favorable results in 2020.

Patriots coaches have maintained throughout the season that New England has far more offensive issues than just Newton. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said it again on Tuesday when addressing the quarterback saying he’s not performing the way he’d like.

“He works extremely hard, as hard as any player that I’ve coached,” McDaniels said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He gives us everything he’s got. To me, you can’t attach your self-worth and all that stuff to the result of a game, or one certain season. And Cam’s done a lot for a long time, and he’s given us everything he’s got. There’s nothing else I could ask for as a coach.

“Have there been mistakes made? Yeah, that’s across the board. There’s not question about it. Our whole group, we need better from. That’s my job, so we need to do a better job of figuring that out, putting them in positions to be successful, coaching them properly, and obviously being able to make more plays and score more points. But as far as Cam Newton is concerned, he’s obviously earned the respect of this entire building, organization. Every coach and player in here, the way we feel about him won’t change.”

Newton has been much more effective as a rusher than a passer this season, amassing 513 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground with 2,415 yards passing, five touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Even without a winning record, Newton has at least stayed healthy to play through 2020 — and his work ethic clearly is not in question.

But the results are why the Patriots will finish with a losing record for the first time since 2000.