Josh McDaniels: I’d love to have head coaching opportunity present itself

Getty Images

It’s an annual tradition for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to field questions about possibly leaving for a head coaching job with another team.

This hasn’t been a winning season for the Patriots, but McDaniels is still seen as a possible candidate for openings around the league this offseason. On Tuesday, he confirmed general interest in another head coaching chance.

“Absolutely. I definitely want to do that,” McDaniels said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. “I’d love to have that opportunity if it presents itself.”

McDaniels went 11-17 as the Broncos head coach in 2009 and 2010 and backed out of the Colts job after initially accepting it in January 2018. He interviewed with the Browns before they hired Kevin Stefanski last year and with the Packers before they hired Matt LaFleur in 2019.

The Texans, Falcons, and Lions currently have head coaching vacancies. Other teams are expected to join that group when Week 17 is in the books.