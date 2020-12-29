Kellen Moore says Boise State is “special to me,” but focus is on Giants

Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said Monday he wants to remain focused on their playoff push as he courts interest from his alma mater, Boise State, for its head coaching position.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Moore acknowledged his affinity for Boise State while saying he wants to remain focused on their Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants.

“Obviously, Boise is a unique one for me, special to me,” Moore said. “I love that place. Obviously, just going through the process right now. I’m just focused on this game. We’ll kind of let all this stuff play out and see where it takes us.”

Boise State is looking for a new head coach after Bryan Harsin left to take the Auburn head coaching job last week. Moore was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy during his time in Boise, going 50-3 as a starter at the school. Moore threw for 14,667 yards with 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions during his four seasons with the Broncos.

Despite a middling 6-9 record, the Cowboys can still make the playoffs by winning the NFC East if they beat the Giants and Washington doesn’t beat the Philadelphia Eagles. They can also tie the Giants if Washington loses to Philadelphia and earn the division title that way.

Moore has reportedly interviewed for the job and is an obvious candidate given his ties to the program. But at least until the Cowboys season is done, Moore wants to focus on the immediate tasks in front of him.

“I don’t think it’s fair to comment right now too much about it,” Moore said. “I think I’ve just got to go through the process and see where it’s at. Obviously, really focused on that we have this awesome chance to win the NFC East, as crazy as this season has been. So let’s go for this thing, and let’s see what happens.”