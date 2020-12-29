Kenneth Murray feels he’s growing within Chargers scheme every week

Getty Images

The Chargers drafted Kenneth Murray in the first round to be an impact linebacker, and he’s experienced the ups and downs that come from a rookie year.

But Murray feels like he’s made strides as 2020 nears its end, particularly when Los Angeles has faced one of its AFC West opponents for the second time.

“Every week there’s a little bit of growth that I go through,” Murray said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “I see something faster, maybe quicker, and I think the beauty of it [is], I’ve always been the type of guy that if we play a team once, when we come back and play them a second time, you’re able to see things and see how they do things to be able to capitalize on those things. I think that’s been another thing to my benefit being able to play our division teams twice a year.”

Overall this season, Murray has 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, three passes defensed, and a sack.

The Chargers have now won three games in a row, the last two against division-rival Las Vegas and Denver. They can make it a perfect 3-of-3 in their second matchups with AFC West opponents with a win over Kansas City on Sunday. That’s a little more likely that it otherwise would be because the Chiefs are planning to rest quarterback Patrick Mahomes and select other starters.