Kevin Stefanski has “a ton of confidence” in Cody Parkey

Getty Images

Browns kicker Cody Parkey has been on a cold streak of late.

Parkey doinked an extra point attempt off the upright in Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Jets and he has now missed one extra point in each of the last three games. He’s also missed a field goal over that span, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski showed no sign that the team is considering other options.

“As it pertains to Cody, he knows what is expected of him. We are counting on him, and I have a ton of confidence in him,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com.

Parkey is 21-of-24 on field goals and 40-of-44 on extra points over the entire season, so he’d been pretty reliable before this recent stretch. With the playoffs on the line in Week 17, the Browns are counting on him getting back to that point.