Micah Hyde believes the Hail Murray helped the Buffalo Bills

The Bills entered their bye week after having a victory snatched from their grasp, via a last-second miracle throw from Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Neither team has been the same since then.

The Cardinals, who were soaring at 6-3 after the Hail Murray, have lost four of six games. They could now miss the playoffs.

The Bills, who entered their bye at 7-3 following the loss, have rattled off five wins in a row. All by double digits. They’ve won four straight nationally-televised games, including a pair of Monday night contests and a Sunday night showdown against the Steelers.

In Buffalo’s last two games, they’ve outscored their opponents 86-28.

The post-bye outburst possibly traces to the Hail Murray game.