Monday night’s 38-9 loss was Patriots’ worst since Lawyer Milloy game in 2003

Getty Images

The Patriots lost to the Bills 38-9 on Monday night, and that 29-point margin was their worst in more than 17 years.

The last time the Patriots lost by a larger margin was in Week One of 2003, also to the Bills, when New England was blown out 31-0. That game had special significance because Lawyer Milloy, a longtime Patriot, was cut by Bill Belichick just five days before the game. Milloy then promptly signed with the Bills and contributed to that beatdown of the Patriots.

That year, the Patriots turned things around. They went 14-1 the rest of the regular season and then won the Super Bowl, and they even capped off the regular season by beating Milloy and the Bills by that same 31-0 score.

This year, the Patriots have no time to make such a turnaround, as they’re already mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.