NFL had 21 players test positive for COVID-19 last week

The NFL has announced that 21 players tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In testing from December 20 to December 26, the testing program administered by the NFL and NFL Players Association tested 2,364 players, who received a total of 16,180 tests. Out of those, 21 players were new positives, a positivity rate of 0.8 percent.

In addition, 4,421 other personnel were tested, with a total of 24,867 tests administered to non-player personnel. Of those, there were 37 new positives, which is also a positivity rate of 0.8 percent.

Anyone who tests positive is required to isolate and is not permitted to set foot in team facilities or have direct contact with any other player or team personnel, although they are in regular communication with team medical staff.

Since August 1 the NFL’s testing program has performed a total of 881,510 tests, with 222 players and 396 other personnel testing positive.